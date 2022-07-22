BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given New GBX 2,440 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.01) to GBX 2,440 ($29.17) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 161.3% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

