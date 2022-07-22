National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $59.12. National Health Investors shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.