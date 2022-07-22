Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.26. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 681 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
