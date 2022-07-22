Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $24.42. Prudential shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 2,845 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.19) to GBX 1,687 ($20.17) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.55) to GBX 1,665 ($19.90) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.78) to GBX 1,685 ($20.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,375 ($16.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.