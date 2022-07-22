Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Down to $497.43

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELVGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $497.43, but opened at $482.00. Elevance Health shares last traded at $466.90, with a volume of 8,185 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

