Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Down to $497.43

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $497.43, but opened at $482.00. Elevance Health shares last traded at $466.90, with a volume of 8,185 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

