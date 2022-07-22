Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $365,953.14 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06.

On Monday, May 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10,123,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

