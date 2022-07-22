Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 41,270 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $630,935,413.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $7,645.18.

On Friday, April 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64.

On Monday, April 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $222,668.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. eXp World’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 599,735 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

