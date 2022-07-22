Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CFO Purchases $23,630.07 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Irion purchased 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.51 per share, with a total value of $23,630.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,512.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Irion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herc alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of Herc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Herc by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,827,000 after buying an additional 66,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.