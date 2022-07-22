Joanne M. Foody Sells 3,901 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.45 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

