Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,311 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $586,563.30.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $132,159.68.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

