Matthew Lang Sells 1,935 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Shares of MYOV opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

