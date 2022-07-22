Matthew Lang Sells 1,935 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MYOV opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

