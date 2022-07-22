Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 1,935 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 138,428 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

