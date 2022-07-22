Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $27,124.59 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $586,563.30.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $132,159.68.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Upwork by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 126,945 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Upwork by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $61,144,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 114,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.