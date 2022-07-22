Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Neill Abrams acquired 20 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £154 ($184.10).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 782.60 ($9.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 834.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.16).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,415 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,688 ($20.18).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.