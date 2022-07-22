Lauren Merendino Sells 1,704 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $21,930.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,714.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MYOV opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million. Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Several research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

