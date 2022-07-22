Insider Selling: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Insider Sells $25,551.55 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

