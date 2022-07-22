Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Air Lease by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 150,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Air Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE AL opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

