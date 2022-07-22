Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in June

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 53,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $6.47 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.