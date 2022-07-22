Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.