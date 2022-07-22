Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

