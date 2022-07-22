Insider Buying: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Insider Buys 31,632 Shares of Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB – Get Rating) insider Josef Kaderavek bought 31,632 shares of Cobalt Blue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,991.42 ($13,599.61).
Cobalt Blue Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.63.
About Cobalt Blue
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.