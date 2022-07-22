Insider Buying: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Insider Buys 31,632 Shares of Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB – Get Rating) insider Josef Kaderavek bought 31,632 shares of Cobalt Blue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,991.42 ($13,599.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of early-stage cobalt resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Broken Hill Cobalt project comprises seven tenements covering an area of approximately 220 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

