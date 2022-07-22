Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £154 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Neill Abrams purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($184.10).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 782.60 ($9.36) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 834.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,094.75. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.16). The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,415 ($16.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,688 ($20.18).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

