NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.4 %

NTST stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $980.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

