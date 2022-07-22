NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
NTST stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $980.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
