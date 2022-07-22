Contrasting Infinite Group (IMCI) & Its Peers

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Infinite Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -32.33% N/A -151.50% Infinite Group Competitors -30.97% -63.02% -7.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infinite Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinite Group Competitors 1611 11043 23866 521 2.63

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Infinite Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinite Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group’s competitors have a beta of -9.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million -$1.57 million -2.16 Infinite Group Competitors $1.72 billion $247.18 million -40,992.58

Infinite Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group. Infinite Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Infinite Group competitors beat Infinite Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

