Comparing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% ONE Group Hospitality 11.62% 45.40% 10.36%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.47 $5.99 million N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 0.97 $31.35 million $1.03 8.05

This table compares Portillo’s and ONE Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ONE Group Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillo’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Portillo’s and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.14%. ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.05%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Portillo’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

