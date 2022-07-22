Analyzing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network -45.51% -112.57% -36.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.14 -$2.76 million ($0.20) -4.00

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

