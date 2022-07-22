Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.81. Transocean shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 148,863 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

