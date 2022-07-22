Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.59. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 769 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

