Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.60. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 1,027 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

