SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,396 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $34.19.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

