Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 374,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,559,115 shares.The stock last traded at $13.32 and had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

