Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 230

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.93) to GBX 326 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

