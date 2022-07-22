NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 684,612 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $11.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $623.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

