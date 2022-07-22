Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

