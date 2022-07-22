Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $271.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

