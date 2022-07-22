Morgan Stanley Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $41.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.87.

NYSE SLG opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

