Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$35.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

