Truist Financial Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $247.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $281.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 22,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

