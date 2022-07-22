Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

