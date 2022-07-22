Truist Financial Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $105.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

