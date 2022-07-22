Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Crown stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Crown by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

