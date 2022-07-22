Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 1,017 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

