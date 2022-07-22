FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.41.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

