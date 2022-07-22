Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

