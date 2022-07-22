Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

