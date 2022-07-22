UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $201,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day moving average is $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

