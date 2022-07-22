Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.