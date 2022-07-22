Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
