Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 13.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

