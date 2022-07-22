Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Triton International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Triton International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.