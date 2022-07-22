Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.